Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires 420 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up about 0.8% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,609. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $115.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.91 and its 200 day moving average is $105.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

