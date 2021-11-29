Islay Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,477 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 170.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 173.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $89.90. The stock had a trading volume of 30,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,915. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $85.06.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,367 shares of company stock worth $959,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.