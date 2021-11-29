Islay Capital Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies comprises approximately 1.5% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

NYSE ACI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,311. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.02. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

