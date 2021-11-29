Islay Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 190,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.01. The stock had a trading volume of 44,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,515. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $157.72 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

