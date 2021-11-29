Islay Capital Management LLC Invests $143,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $116.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $124.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.29.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

