Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,850,000 after buying an additional 52,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,650,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,542,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LHX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.45. 4,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.39 and a 200 day moving average of $225.22.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

