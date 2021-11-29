Islay Capital Management LLC Takes $123,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 41.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,747 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Lumentum by 30.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter worth $79,327,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,462. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.84. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,410 shares of company stock worth $4,167,454. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.