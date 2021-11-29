Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 123.3% from the October 31st total of 21,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 194,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISOS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isos Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isos Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Isos Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isos Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isos Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Isos Acquisition alerts:

ISOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Isos Acquisition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CJS Securities started coverage on Isos Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE ISOS remained flat at $$10.01 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,577. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. Isos Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

About Isos Acquisition

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Isos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.