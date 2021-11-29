Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Israel Discount Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISDAY remained flat at $$60.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Israel Discount Bank has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $60.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75.

Israel Discount Bank Ltd. is a bank which engages in providing comprehensive banking services through a network of branches in Israel, direct banking services, and digital banking. It operates through the following segments: Household, Private Banking, Minute Businesses, Small Businesses, Medium Businesses, Large Businesses, Institutional Bodies, Financial Management, and Other.

