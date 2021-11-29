Italo (XTA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Italo has a total market cap of $10,414.42 and approximately $5.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Italo has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00063502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00072431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00094955 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,408.02 or 0.07574443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,189.98 or 0.99989809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Italo is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars.

