J. M. Smucker (SJM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

11/24/2021 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $125.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $138.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $136.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – J. M. Smucker was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $136.00.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $130.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.94 and its 200 day moving average is $128.11.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,671 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72,494 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,228,000 after acquiring an additional 94,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,026,000 after purchasing an additional 78,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

