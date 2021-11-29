James A. Mitarotonda Purchases 44,020 Shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Stock

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 44,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,144.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EML stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.49. 891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,944. The Eastern Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $159.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Eastern’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Eastern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 536,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

