Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of TSE:JWEL traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 29,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,213. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$32.70 and a 12 month high of C$40.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JWEL shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.00.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

