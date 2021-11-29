Janney Capital Management LLC Has $17.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61,487 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $17,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,492 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,899,000 after buying an additional 2,163,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after buying an additional 1,981,633 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.69. The stock had a trading volume of 91,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,786. The firm has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.82.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

