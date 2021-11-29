Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Japan Airport Terminal stock traded down $2.26 on Monday, hitting $22.44. 713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38. Japan Airport Terminal has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $33.30.

About Japan Airport Terminal

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

