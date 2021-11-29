JavaScript Token (JS) One Day Volume Tops $1,684.00

JavaScript Token (CURRENCY:JS) traded up 815.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. JavaScript Token has a total market cap of $122,733.54 and approximately $1,684.00 worth of JavaScript Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JavaScript Token has traded 1,163.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JavaScript Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00062696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00072415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00095723 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,308.24 or 0.07544703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,179.62 or 1.00134537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JavaScript Token Profile

JavaScript Token’s total supply is 7,991,996 coins. JavaScript Token’s official Twitter account is @js_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JavaScript Token is jschain.io

