Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE DNA opened at $12.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,054,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $912,171,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,481,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

