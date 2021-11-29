Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €37.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($42.05) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($43.18) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.05) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.93) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €34.57 ($39.29).

JEN stock opened at €34.90 ($39.66) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.54. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a 1-year high of €36.14 ($41.07).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

