JOE (JOE) Reaches Market Cap of $397.01 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $397.01 million and $24.43 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.16 or 0.00005535 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JOE has traded down 32.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00063009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00072603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00095891 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,311.40 or 0.07544680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,010.50 or 0.99764871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 125,516,686 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

