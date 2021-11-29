John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 305.6% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,647,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128,572 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 68.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 83,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $227,000.

HEQ traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.96. 42,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,125. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

