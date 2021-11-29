Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.220-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.540 EPS.

Shares of JCI opened at $77.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

