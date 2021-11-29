Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $159.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.06 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $419.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.