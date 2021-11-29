Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Update

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JMPLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $994.65.

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

