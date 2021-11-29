JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

BATS:BBEU traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.18. 590,112 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.