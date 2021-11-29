JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €155.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($171.59) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €158.39 ($179.99).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €116.95 ($132.90) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €114.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €116.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion and a PE ratio of -13.73. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €94.50 ($107.39) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($165.23).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

