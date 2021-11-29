JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €85.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €85.00 ($96.59) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($121.59) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($117.73) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €93.12 ($105.82).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh stock traded up €4.60 ($5.23) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €95.26 ($108.25). The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €82.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €82.80. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €46.64 ($53.00) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($110.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.