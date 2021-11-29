JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

