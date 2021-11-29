JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 2,244,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after buying an additional 1,573,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,752 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $164.00 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $117.77 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $484.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

