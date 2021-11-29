JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target to GBX 1,120

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BVIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Britvic to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 974.38 ($12.73).

Britvic stock opened at GBX 892 ($11.65) on Thursday. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 903.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 936.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.23) per share. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Britvic’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total value of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). Insiders purchased 44 shares of company stock valued at $27,155 over the last quarter.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

