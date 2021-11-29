JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS MITFF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.01.
About Mitie Group
