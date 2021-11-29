JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UUGRY. HSBC raised United Utilities Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $29.02 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

