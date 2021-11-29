JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.05. 132,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,239. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Equinor ASA by 15,962.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,613 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,843 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.