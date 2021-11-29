Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

