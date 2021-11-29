JulSwap Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $19.29 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00062837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00073124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00095421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,304.05 or 0.07542713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,152.32 or 1.00157650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,889 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

