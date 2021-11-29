Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Acquires 200 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.1% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $382,833,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $143,979,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,619,609. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.