Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

KLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter worth $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at $97,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. 3,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,147. Kaltura has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.29 million. Research analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

