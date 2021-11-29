Karbo 1-Day Volume Tops $416.00 (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $416.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Karbo has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.02 or 0.00415483 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1,027.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,278,157 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Buying and Selling Karbo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

