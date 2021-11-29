KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KBCSY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KBC Group from €60.00 ($68.18) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($79.55) to €74.00 ($84.09) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cheuvreux raised shares of KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KBC Group to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from €76.00 ($86.36) to €79.00 ($89.77) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($89.77) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.29.

OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.32. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $2.0145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.46%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

