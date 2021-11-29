Keep4r (KP4R) Price Hits $13.84 on Major Exchanges

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $823.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r coin can currently be bought for about $13.84 or 0.00023575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded up 56.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Keep4r

Keep4r (CRYPTO:KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

