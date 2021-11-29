KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $90.17 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.42.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

