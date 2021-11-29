KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.