KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $315.01 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.75.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

