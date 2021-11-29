KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 3.2% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $277.36 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $216.18 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.23.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

