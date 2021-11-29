KickToken Price Tops $0.0070 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, KickToken has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $10.13 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00043662 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00235158 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00089249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KICK is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,438,080,565 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.