Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Update

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,000 shares, a growth of 152.7% from the October 31st total of 313,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $13.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $844.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.07. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is -92.50%.

KRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In related news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 282.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 314,297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 73,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 313,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 143,051 shares in the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

