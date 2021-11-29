Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:KGSPF remained flat at $$115.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.56. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $122.54.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

