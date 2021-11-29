Klever (KLV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.90 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $131.14 million and $1.90 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00063309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00095856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.14 or 0.07544537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,265.35 or 0.99959922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

