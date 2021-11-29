Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the lowest is $2.05. Kohl’s reported earnings of $2.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $7.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 158.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kohl’s by 166.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.50. 10,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,587,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.