Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $162,000 in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLXS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 296,443 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 702.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 50,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50,112 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

FLXS stock opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $137.69 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,115 shares of company stock valued at $143,815 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.