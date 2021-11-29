Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,084 PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 133.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

